Columbus City Schools Suspends In-Person Athletics; Extracurricular Activities

Columbus City Schools made a big announcement today (August 13th). All in-person interscholastic athletics and extracurricular activities will be suspended due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to NBC4i.com, the district says the suspension will go into effect Friday. A release from CCS reads, “CCS will continue to evaluate this suspension as the District monitors the Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System and guidance from Columbus Public Health officials. Superintendent/CEO Dr. Talisa Dixon, said, “Today’s decision is a difficult one, but throughout this pandemic, our top priority has been the health and safety of our students, their families, our staff, and the Columbus community.”

CCS says high school athletic teams have been permitted to participate in limited summer training and workouts since July 1. Those activities will be suspended from occurring beginning on Friday, August 14.

The district is scheduled start the school year with all virtual classes on September 8.

