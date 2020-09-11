T.I. Talks Verzuz Battles, New Single With Young Thug, #UsOrElse +More

T.I. stopped by to drop some jewels on The QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva! T.I. debuted his new song with Young Thug “Ring” and talked about amending their relationship after they settled their beef. T.I. went on to say that they’ve built a true friendship, to a point where they can make records together.

We all know since quarantine started Verzuz battles have been a highlight for the black community and there have been talks to see if T.I. would take on King Petty himself 50 Cent. T.I. said 50’s good at talking his ISH but he’s ready to get in the ring, it simply comes down to their schedules. We’ll see if T.I. and 50 really make it to the Verzuz ring! When the two of them are not online beefing about Verzuz they’re working together on new TV Shows. TIP gave details on their new show that he and 50 are executive producing called “24/7.” Tip said it’s about a hip-hop cop and he’s starring in the show that will air on CBS’ new streaming service.

You know he wouldn’t be T.I. if he didn’t talk about the state of America and the culture. Were you offended by him saying that people should take government money and be buying property?

Well, he addresses his comments in the interview. Check out what he has to say about voting, Justice for Breonna Taylor, and more:

