Dave East ft. Doe Boy “Said What I Said,” Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist ft. Benny The Butcher “Frank Lucas” & More | Daily Visuals 9.9.20

For the past few weeks it seems like Harlem’s hardest representative of 2020, Dave East, has been dropping a new visual or two on a weekly basis and just when it seemed like he was going to take 7 days off, he goes and drops more work off.

Linking up with Doe Boy for the visuals to “Said What I Said,” Dave East hits the streets armed with a bottle and a blunt to get lit while kicking it with Doe and their peoples.

Speaking of grinding hard, Benny The Butcher seems to be one of the most active rappers in the game as well and for Freddie Gibb’s clip to “Frank Lucas” hits the water to politic on a boat with some bikini clad babes chugging on some bubbly.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Cordae featuring Roddy Ricch, Armani Caesar featuring Benny The Butcher (told ya he was grinding), and more.

DAVE EAST FT. DOE BOY – “SAID WHAT I SAID”

FREDDIE GIBBS & THE ALCHEMIST FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “FRANK LUCAS”

CORDAE FT. RODDY RICCH – “GIFTED”

ARMANI CAESAR FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “SIMPLY DONE”

FYAH ROIALL – “SODA”

K CAMP FT. JACQUEES – “WHATS ON YOUR MIND”

AESOP ROCK – “THE GATES”

