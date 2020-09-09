There is another Black-ish Spin-Off in the works. According to The Holloywood Reporter, ABC is working to develop “Old-ish”. The spin-off would star Black-ish star’s Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis in their roles as Earl “Pops” Johnson and Ruby Johnson.
It is being reported, that the show will focus on the two taking another shot at their love. No details have been released on when the show will air.
Tracee Ellis Ross & Anthony Anderson Go Apes**t For Upcoming ‘Black-ish’ Episode
6 photos Launch gallery
Tracee Ellis Ross & Anthony Anderson Go Apes**t For Upcoming ‘Black-ish’ Episode
1.Source:ABC/Black-ish 1 of 6
2.Source:ABC/Black-ish 2 of 6
3. Black-ish Best Supportive Husband EpisodeSource:ABC/Black-ish 3 of 6
4. Black-ish Best Supportive Husband EpisodeSource:ABC/Black-ish 4 of 6
5.Source:ABC/Black-ish 5 of 6
6.Source:ABC/Black-ish 6 of 6
“Black-ish”Spin-Off In The Works! was originally published on kysdc.com