Niecy Nash On Her Marriage To Jessica Betts: “I Love Who I Love”

Niecy Nash’s wedding to Jessica Betts left a lot of people scratching their heads. The actress, who recently divorced her husband of 8 years, tied the knot to the singer in a beautiful, lavish ceremony. Up until that post, Niecy’s followers had no idea she was in a relationship, let alone with a woman.

Lots of people coined it a grandiose “coming out” moment, while others were left wondering, “when did this happen?” Personally, I’m here for a good love story and I’m all for minding the business that pays me. Niecy owes us no explanation on why she decided to get married, and she doesn’t have to explain who she got married to. Still, when living life in the public eye, your actions become statements that have to be explained or defined to the public.

Niecy cleared up all the confusion in her recent interview with People Magazine . “[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul,” Niecy told the publication. “She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life.”

View this post on Instagram You know it’s love by the way it feels Thank you @jessicabettsmusic for all the feels A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1) on Sep 9, 2020 at 8:14am PDT Niecy’s pansexual approach to love isn’t uncommon. Lots of people are attracted to souls, not genders. “I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I’ve done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I’ve always been. It’s a matter of who I am in this moment.”

While people think Niecy May have been gay her whole life, she quickly dispels those assumptions. “I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life,” she said. “I don’t feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love,” she continued. “And I’m not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like.” I don’t know about you, but Neicy sounds like a grown women, navigating through her grown woman life, making grown woman decisions. What is more inspiring than watching a 50-year-old woman stand in her truth, unapologetically? DON’T MISS… #LoveWins: Niecy Nash Announces Her Marriage To Jessica Bett Via Instagram

Niecy Nash On Her Marriage To Jessica Betts: “I Love Who I Love” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: