It was a long time in the making but finally DJ Khaled and Drake have finally come together to drop some new visuals for their collaboration cut, “Popstar.”

However, Drake is relegated to shooting his part from the comfort of his Canadian home due to the Coronavirus shutting down travel from the all sides of the border. Luckily for Drizzy he has a little pull in the music game and recruits non other than fellow Mountie, Justin Bieber to fill in for him and recite his verse throughout the visuals as he throws a soiree at his mansion with tons of guests and no masks to be seen.

Super spreader event?

Regardless of the Rona, the video was pretty damn funny and entertaining.

Check out the visuals to Director X’s “Popstar” below and let us know if Justin Bieber was a proper replacement for the King of The North.

Drake Calls On The Biebs To Take His Place In DJ Khaled’s “Popstar” Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: