DJ QuickSilva gave us an exclusive sneak peek of ChloexHalle‘s “Do It Remix” featuring The City Girls, Mulatto and Doja Cat during today’s Quick Mix! Fans react with excitement for this new music before the full track is released at midnight!
https://twitter.com/japangutz/status/1301638182585470976?s=20
Chloe x Halle Drop New Album & Tea, 'Grown-ish' Twitter Dubs Diggy Simmons As "Busy Boy" and Is Distraught
Fans React To The Leaked ChloexHalle “Do It Remix” featuring Doja Cat, Mulatto And The City Girls [LISTEN HERE] was originally published on kysdc.com