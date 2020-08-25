Who’s Cappin: THE REAL [VIDEO]

After a three week campaign, graphics, demo-reals, and social media petitions, The Real must have decided Lore’l was just too REAL for The Real. Yesterday, they announced who will be the latest cast member to join the day time talk show.

Exit Tamara and Amanda, enter Garcelle Beauvais. The actress, widely known for her stint on The Jamie Fox Show, will offer her opinion, along with the rest of The Real ladies starting Monday, September 21st.

So since they decided not to choose Lore’l, we’ve decided to give them Who’s Cappin for Tuesday, August 25th!

