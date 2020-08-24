Man Who Filmed Wisconsin Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake Speaks Out

The man who filmed the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin is speaking out about the “traumatic” experience.

CNN spoke with Raysean White after Blake was shot multiple times in the back by the Kenosha police. The incident was captured in a graphic video causing major protests.

He’s just another example of George, Breonna Taylor. I’m glad he didn’t die,” White told CNN, making reference to other recent victims of police violence. “This is constantly showing Black people not to trust the police.

“This is showing proof of how the police officers, like, constantly killing Black unarmed Black men for no reason — because they have a badge, and they feel like they have power to shoot,” White continued.

White, who filmed the video from across the street, said that as a Black man, he could’ve easily been the one who had a violent encounter with the Kenosha police. “It could have been me, too. I stood right here, it could have been me,” he said. “I’m just witnessing it, recording it. I was so angry.”

“It was so traumatic,” White added.

This is 29-year-old Jacob Blake who was shot by Kenosha police. His fiancé shared this picture with us. pic.twitter.com/6Si9lkCPFu — Sarah Thamer (@SarahThamerWISN) August 24, 2020

According to CBS News, the Kenosha Police were responding to a “domestic incident” around 5:11 p.m. on Sunday. The video shows Blake walking around an SUV as cops yell at him with weapons drawn. One of the officers trails behind him.

As Blake opens the driver-side door of the vehicle, the cop snatches the back of Blake’s shirt and seems to fire several shots into the man’s back. Around seven shots can be heard in the video, however, it’s not certain yet how man officers actually fired. After surgery, Blake is in stable condition, according to family.

Ben Crump, who’s representing Blake’s family, said that the police shot Blake in front of his three kids, who watched from a car. Blake’s uncle, Justin Blake, told CNN, “It is outrageous. Who was he threatening? He had a tank top and shorts on. He had no weapon. He was going back to the car because the children needed to be checked on.”

“The police were called for a domestic disturbance but Jacob had nothing to do with the fight. This has got to stop,” Mr. Blake added.

Protests started almost immediately after Blake was shot and WDJT’s Kim Shine tweeted that demonstrators outside police headquarters were tear-gassed at least twice. There have also been reports of various vehicle fires near the headquarters and outside a local courthouse. A Change.org petition demands charges against the cops who shot Blake.

Last night, my photographer and I talked with several people in the community about the @KenoshaPolice shooting of #JacobBlake. I encourage you to listen to each, impassioned, perspective. They all want change.@CBS58 #Kenosha #Wisconsin #KenoshaShooting pic.twitter.com/jYgbk26voE — Kim Shine (@KimShineCBS58) August 24, 2020

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers released a statement, saying “While we do not have all the details yet, what we know for certain is he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or in our country.”

“We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equality and accountability for Black lives in our country,” he continued.

Blake’s shooting comes just as another man, Trayford Pellerin, was fatally shot by Louisiana police on video. Ever since the Friday incident, protests have also erupted in Lafayette, Louisiana.

