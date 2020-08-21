A woman was shot in Walnut Hills her sister was arrested… Cincinnati we have to stop all of this violence. What do you think we can do?

Via Fox19

Officer responded to the 2600 block Stanton Avenue about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The shooting occurred during a domestic dispute between sisters, police said. The shooting victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cincinnati: Woman Shot In Walnut Hills Her Sister Arrested was originally published on rnbcincy.com

