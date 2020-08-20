‘Straight Outta Compton’ Star Jason Mitchell To Star In Sean Bell Biopic

Long before George Floyd’s there was Sean Bell. The Queens native will finally have his story told by one of our rising stars.

As spotted on TMZ a biopic on the life and fatal killing of Sean Bell is on the way. The early rumors pointed to Jason Mitchell of Straight Outta Compton fame playing the fallen martyr. Thankfully the speculation has been confirmed by thespian himself. On Thursday, August 20 Mitchell made it clear he is taking this opportunity very seriously. “I’d like to give thanks to God.. the Bell family and my fucking guy @truvisionsfilms This is about to be epic” he wrote.

For those not in the know Sean Bell was brutally gun down by New York police officers the morning before his wedding on November 25, 2006. According to the documentation the overly aggressive badges fired a total of 50 gunshots towards him and two friends. The cops claimed that they identified themselves as lawmen but witnesses on the scene say that was not the case. As most police brutality cases the law enforcement officers were not found guilty on April 25, 2008.

The family of Sean Bell seem to be co-signing the project as Sean’s father is seen in photo posing with Jason Mitchell. 50 Shots is tentatively scheduled for a 2021 release.

