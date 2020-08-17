The violence in the city over the weekend was completely out of hand… 4 people were killed and 19 others injured from gun shot wounds. Some of the victims drove themselves to the hospital.

Via Fox19

Preliminary information indicates that they were separate incidents, according to a news release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

Chief Eliot Isaac says the gun violence and damage to the city’s neighborhoods is unacceptable.

“We must not sit by silently and say we can’t do anything to end gun violence. We all have a moral obligation to stop the violence and stop the killing in our communities,” Isaac said.

Cincinnati: 4 Killed And 19 People Injured In Shootings Over The Weekend was originally published on rnbcincy.com

