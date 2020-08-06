The Voting Rights Act Was Signed On This Day In 1965 And Now Trump Is Trying To Destroy It

UPDATED: 11:27 a.m. Aug. 6, 2020 —

On Aug. 6, 1965, with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by his side, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act. The law abolished restrictions on Black Americans voting in federal, state and local elections. Fifty-five years later, the Voting Rights Act remains under attack by the Trump administration.

55 years ago today, after the committed, courageous work and direct action of activists and advocates, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965 into law. Today, the VRA is challenged and in danger. We MUST restore and expand the VRA. pic.twitter.com/CjbJPR2FBe — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) August 6, 2020

In July of 2017, TheNation.com reported four terrifying moments that prove Trump wants to end the Voting Rights Act.

As we remember the anniversary today of the signing of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, we also must condemn the fact that we have less voting rights today than we did 55 yrs ago. Decades later, & we’re still fighting the same fights that John Lewis & so many others fought back then. — Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) August 6, 2020

1. The House Appropriations Committee voted to defund the Election Assistance Commission, the only federal agency that helps states make sure their voting machines aren’t hacked. The House Administration Committee previously voted to kill the EAC in February, but yesterday’s (June 29, 2017) vote makes it one step closer to reality—practically inviting Russia to try to hack our elections again.

Today marks the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which came just months after my father, John Lewis, and countless others marched in Selma, Alabama, to fight for the right to vote. pic.twitter.com/sKIi89SUw7 — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) August 6, 2020

People on social media also took the time to recognize the contributions from Georgia Rep. John Lewis, who was on the front lines fighting for voting rights his entire career in public service until his death last month.

Today marks 8 months since John Lewis presided over the House vote on #HR4 – legislation, now renamed in honor of Lewis, to restore the Voting Rights Act. On VRA’s 55th anniversary, the Senate must take up this bill AND provide funding to ensure safe & fair 2020 elections. #VRA55 pic.twitter.com/5N45EVXnBO — Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) August 6, 2020

2. The Department of Justice sent a letter to all 50 states informing them that “we are reviewing voter registration list maintenance procedures in each state covered by the NVRA [National Voter Registration Act]” and asking how they plan to remove voters from the rolls. While this might sound banal, it’s a clear instruction to states from the federal government to start purging the voting rolls.

Let us not only laud John Lewis with praise, but join in his purpose. Now is the time to pass the new Voting Rights Act that bears his name. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 6, 2020

3. The White House commission on election integrity, led by vice chair Kris Kobach, also sent a letter to 50 states asking them to provide sweeping voter data including “the full first and last names of all registrants, middle names or initials if available, addresses, dates of birth, political party (if recorded in your state), last four digits of social security number if available, voter history (elections voted in) from 2006 onward, active/inactive status, cancelled status, information regarding any felony convictions, information regarding voter registration in another state, information regarding military status, and overseas citizen information.”

LBJ and John Lewis at signing of Voting Rights Act, 55 years ago today, US Capitol: #LBJL pic.twitter.com/H6ves8v6wP — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 6, 2020

4. The Trump administration named Hans von Spakovsky of the Heritage Foundation as a member of the commission, who’s done more than anyone other than Kobach to spread the myth of voter fraud and enact suppressive policies. Von Spakovsky was special counsel to the Bush administration’s Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Brad Schlozman, who said he wanted to “gerrymander all of those crazy libs right out of the [voting] section.” It was a time when longtime civil-rights lawyers were pushed out of the Justice Department and the likes of Schlozman and von Spakovsky reversed the Civil Rights Division’s traditional role of safeguarding voting rights. When von Spakovsky was nominated to the FEC, six former lawyers in the voting section called him “the point person for undermining the Civil Rights Division’s mandate to protect voting rights.

We've got to fight harder to protect the right to vote. It’s one of the most powerful tools we have––and we can start by passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. Once we pass that, we should continue marching forward to make it even better. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 6, 2020

Over a year later, we have seen all of this happening. Russia is reportedly already preparing to meddle in our midterm election in November, but Trump had a chummy sit down with Vladimir Putin that did nothing to protect our democracy.

Today is the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, a historic piece of legislation championed by the late @repjohnlewis, prohibiting racial discrimination in voting and voter registration. On #VRA55, urge your senators to continue to #ProtectOurVote and fund our elections. pic.twitter.com/a8bkk92csw — When We All Vote (@WhenWeAllVote) August 6, 2020

We have seen voter purging all over the country. Due to “preclearance jurisdictions,” approximately 2 million voters have been removed from voter rolls. Myrna Perez, the deputy director of the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program, wrote in the New York Times, “Our analysis shows that as regions once covered by the preclearance provisions of the Voting Rights Act increased their purge rates, so too did the number of people who showed up to vote at their polling place but were unable to cast a regular ballot. This suggests that voters were missing from the rolls.”

Congressman John Lewis, the Conscience of Congress, dedicated his life to voting rights and equality. Let us continue to honor his life and legacy by passing legislation that would restore the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and curtail some of the worst forms of voter suppression. — The Black Caucus (@TheBlackCaucus) July 28, 2020

Lastly, Supreme Court Justice pick Brett Kavanaugh could signal the complete end to voting rights.

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 outlawed poll taxes, literacy tests, and other practices that prevented African Americans from voting. In 1965, less than one-third of the African American population was registered to vote. By 1969, the number had increased to 61%. #APeoplesJourney pic.twitter.com/DVtTxgjKwv — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) August 3, 2020

“Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination signals a disturbing shift in the historic role of the court. In the 1950s and 1960s, the civil rights movement looked to the Supreme Court for help in dismantling the architecture of white supremacy,” The New York Times reported. “And the court responded by desegregating public schools, upholding the constitutionality of the Voting Rights Act and legalizing interracial marriage, to name a few landmark decisions. … That era of strong civil rights enforcement is over. With Judge Kavanaugh on the bench, this will be the most extreme court on civil rights issues since the days of Jim Crow.”

