CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Meek Mill Confirms He And Milano Have Split

Meek Mill is a single man, again. The Philly native took to social media Sunday to announce he and girlfriend Milano have decided to separate.

“ We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents… we still have mad love for each other but we both came to a understanding!” 

 

This announces comes just 2 months after Meek announced he and Milano welcomed a beautiful baby in the world.

Meek Mill Confirms He And Milano Have Split  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Trump Goals: New York Jets Owner Investigated For…
 1 hour ago
07.28.20
Taraji O. Henson To Star In New ‘Empire’…
 1 hour ago
07.28.20
HBO Bringing Ta-Nehisi Coates’ ‘Between the World and…
 1 hour ago
07.28.20
HHW Gaming: Damian “Dame D.O.L.L.A” Lillard, Pop Smoke…
 1 hour ago
07.28.20
Photos
Close