CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Michael Rapaport DRAGS August Alsina, Dishes on Housewives, Talks Black Lives Matter, + More

Comedian Michael Rapaport joined the Lemonade Stand Live and Let’s just say he DID NOT hold back. Michael being a Housewives Junky dished about the last season of Housewives of Atlanta and got into the newest season of Housewives of Potomac. We know everyone has been talking entanglement-gate between Jada, August, and Will! Let’s just say Michael Isn’t a big fan of the way August decided to share his truth. With everything going on in the world, Michael is some would say is “invited to the cookout,” I asked what advice he’d give to people looking to be an ally to the black lives matter movement…He had A LOT to say! Honey Grab your cups cause this is hilarious and candid!

Michael Rapaport DRAGS August Alsina, Dishes on Housewives, Talks Black Lives Matter, + More  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
20 items
Talib Kweli Allegedly Clapped Sara Jay’s Caucasian Cheeks,…
 9 hours ago
07.27.20
Michael Rapaport DRAGS August Alsina, Dishes on Housewives,…
 13 hours ago
07.27.20
Nick Cannon Visits Museum Of Tolerance After Anti-Semitic…
 18 hours ago
07.27.20
Kanye West Apologizes To Kim Kardashian, Visits ER…
 19 hours ago
07.27.20
Photos
Close