Trump Goals: New York Jets Owner Investigated For Making Racist Remarks Allegedly

As spotted on CNN Robert Wood “Woody” Johnson, is facing some heat for some alleged off color language he made. The business mogul who owns the New York Jets is being investigated by a State Department watchdog after his staff revealed he made some very racist and sexist remarks. According to the report Johnson said some very stereotypical comments about Black men and is even said to have questioned why African Americans celebrate Black History Month.

Additionally it is alleged that he also made some “cringe worthy” comments about women and his workforce had a tough time getting him to attend an event for International Women’s Day. On July 22 he responded to the claims via his official Twitter account. “I have followed the ethical rules and requirements of my office at all times. These false claims of insensitive remarks about race and gender are totally inconsistent with my longstanding record and values” he wrote.

I have followed the ethical rules and requirements of my office at all times. These false claims of insensitive remarks about race and gender are totally inconsistent with my longstanding record and values. — Ambassador Johnson (@USAmbUK) July 22, 2020

He has also reportedly sent an email to his staff saying he is “absolutely committed to a workplace free of discrimination and in which each team member can thrive.” Johnson also serves as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the UK. The White House had no comment on the matter but referred CNN to the State Department who released a formal statement saying “we stand by Ambassador Johnson and look forward to him continuing to ensure our special relationship with the UK is strong”.

