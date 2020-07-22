CLOSE
Cincinnati: 19 Year Old Shot In Spring Grove Village

A 19 year old was shot in Spring Grove Village.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 700 block of Kings Run Drive about 7:30 p.m.  They said they found a man dead at the scene. He was identified early Wednesday as Caleb Luel. His homicide was one of two reported Tuesday and the latest as the city undergoes a spike in shootings and killings so far this year compared to last.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

