CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: The Public Library Reopens!

If you were looking to head to the library to get a good book you can do that today. It’s been announced that the public library is opening up today.

Via Fox19

The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County will reopen its main location in downtown Cincinnati on Monday following closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Services will be limited, and you’ll notice changes, according to the public library system’s website.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: The Public Library Reopens!  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
17 items
Kanye West Hosts Zany 1st Presidential Campaign In…
 19 hours ago
07.20.20
14 items
August Alsina Really Dropped A Song Called “Entanglements”…
 1 day ago
07.20.20
10 items
Get In Good Trouble: Remembering The Life &…
 2 days ago
07.20.20
#BEAUTYTALK: The Crayon Case Is Launching The Multi-Use…
 3 days ago
07.17.20
Photos
Close