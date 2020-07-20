Cincinnati: The Public Library Reopens!

If you were looking to head to the library to get a good book you can do that today. It’s been announced that the public library is opening up today.

Via Fox19

The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County will reopen its main location in downtown Cincinnati on Monday following closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Services will be limited, and you’ll notice changes, according to the public library system’s website.

