Judge Shoots Down Kodak Black’s Appeal Of 46 Month Sentence

Serving the jail time over a gun charge, the Florida rapper won't be eligible for parole until 2022.

Kodak Black will be spending a bit more time behind bars after his request for an appeal to his 46-month jail sentence was rejected.

Kodak Black, real name Bill K. Kapri, had his appeal shot down by a panel of judges from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit according to exclusive details obtained by BOSSIPBlack, 22, filed the appeal on the basis of getting his sentence shorted due to the fact his side believes the judge who handed out the original sentence was out of line.

The complicated legal matter stems from Black’s designation as a convicted felon, this after he pleaded no contest to a strong-arm robbery case in Florida that did not end in a conviction thus sealing the case. As a result, Black and his team sought the appeal based on the lack of a conviction in the case and to also do away with the federal sentencing guidelines for felons.

Black was arrested last year for making a false statement after attempting to purchase a weapon from a firearms dealer. With a pending case in South Carolina for rape, Black was not permitted to own a firearm. In November, Black was hit with the 46-month sentence with three years of probation tacked on.

Kodak Black is currently at the Big Sandy Maximum Security Prison in Kentucky and won’t be eligible for parole until October 2022.

