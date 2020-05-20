OHIO: Restaurants Are Not Ready For Indoor Dining Reopening On Thursday

Restaurants have been waiting on the governor’s ok to reopen but not everybody is ready for it.
Even though Governor Mike DeWine has given the ok for restaurants to go back to dining-in on Thursday, May 21, some restaurants in Columbus are not ready.
DeWine gave a layout and health guide to help restaurant owners and staff to be able to go back to work but doing so without spreading the coronavirus.
Scott Heimlich, the owner of Barcelona restaurant in German Village, says he will not be reopening his dining room on Thursday.
“We are deep cleaning this restaurant and we also want to watch what happens out there. We want to see how the public is reacting, so June first will be the earliest we open,” he says.
Heimlich says when he does reopen customers will see fewer tables, no walk-ins allowed and a dedicated sanitarian to disinfect tables, chairs, and public areas in the restaurant.
Other restaurants like Forno, Rusty Bucket, and Cameron Mitchell restaurants also tell 10TV they are not 100 percent ready to reopen as well. You can go to www.10tv.com to see the list dates of when these restaurants will fully reopen.
Lifetime President Barack Obama Speaks On U.S. COVID-19 Response After Moscow Mitch Said To Keep His “Mouth Shut”
Lifetime President Barack Obama Speaks On U.S. COVID-19 Response After Moscow Mitch Said To Keep His “Mouth Shut”
1.
1 of 10
“I’m sure Mitch is aware that a grown ass black man who happens to be a former president has agency to speak his mind on how his successor is managing this crisis,” Steele said. “Especially since his successor has yet to ‘keep his mouth shut’ about him.” https://t.co/L3TkIGtkCb— MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 14, 2020
2.
2 of 10
A 78-year-old white man from Alabama and Kentucky telling a 58-year-old black man to keep his mouth shut.— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 14, 2020
Those days are over, Mitch. We're not going back to your plantation!https://t.co/kLdsJ9IdK4
3.
3 of 10
Since Mitch McConnell’s chin has disappeared into his fuckin neck maybe it’s best for him to keep his fuckin mouth shut before he gobbles his own damn dentures... #YOMAMAGATE— Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) May 14, 2020
4.
4 of 10
When evil tells you to keep your classless mouth shut, and you speak out louder with all the class in the world instead.— Trish Zornio (@trish_zornio) May 14, 2020
@BarackObama @senatemajldr https://t.co/uEgRkbvB0g
5.
5 of 10
Don't.— medit8now (@medit8now) May 14, 2020
Keep.
Your.
Mouth.
Shut.
Ever. @BarackObama 🇺🇸💙
6.
6 of 10
So, in essence McConnell is saying, “Boy, don’t you say anything. Trump is a white man, and you are a black ‘boy.’” McConnell has lost his mind. Speak the truth, President Obama.https://t.co/E0qSPqKeMz— Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) May 13, 2020
7.7 of 10
8.
8 of 10
#MoscowMitch has no class, no respect, no integrity, no honor. He also has NO RIGHT to say a word about a beloved former President who he obscenely obstructed at every turn. I wish Mitch would keep his mouth shut forever & disappear from the Senate. 🙏🏻— Betsy Schindler (@betschind) May 12, 2020
9.
9 of 10
Bitch McConnell, vying for the magazine cover of ‘Hypocrite Monthly,’ said that Obama “should keep his mouth shut.”— Dr. David A. Lustig (@drdave1999) May 13, 2020
Mind you, this was simultaneous with Trump inventing ‘Obamagate,’ a fictitious scandal he hopes to amplify.
C’mon, KY— vote the prick out.https://t.co/Yd8RBy6jm1
10.
10 of 10
Mitch McConnell said President Obama should have kept his mouth shut instead of criticizing Trump for his pathetic response to the pandemic.#MoscowMitchMcConnell can go fuck himself.— Andrew Goss 👊USAF👊 (@Goss30Goss) May 13, 2020
Source: 10TV
OHIO: Restaurants Are Not Ready For Indoor Dining Reopening On Thursday was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com