CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Report: Ezekiel Elliott Among Several Cowboys & Texans Who Tested Positive For COVID-19

Dallas Cowboys v Seattle Seahawks

Source: Otto Greule Jr / Getty

The coronavirus has officially affected the NFL.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, several members of the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans have tested positive for COVID-19. Per Rapoport, “none of the players are believed to have been in their team facilities” and that the teams “followed proper health protocols.”

Among those players who tested positive were Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott through his agent says he’s “feeling good.” Due to federal and local privacy laws, the Cowboys say they are unable to provide information regarding their employees.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Latest Updates &amp; Info

RELATED: Scarface Is ‘Glad To Be Alive’ 2 Months After COVID-19 Diagnosis

RELATED: Celebs Helping Others During The Coronavirus Pandemic

 

Report: Ezekiel Elliott Among Several Cowboys & Texans Who Tested Positive For COVID-19  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
10 items
Iggy Azalea Announces She Has A Child, Twitter…
 5 hours ago
06.15.20
10 items
Pride! 10 Black LGBTQ Businesses You Need In…
 10 hours ago
06.15.20
The Great Debates: Best Rapper of the Decade…
 19 hours ago
06.15.20
The Great Debates: Best Song of Decade
 19 hours ago
06.15.20
Photos
Close