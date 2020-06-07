Snoop Says He Will Vote For The First Time

The tides are turning! Snoop dogg said with the current state of America he is inspired to lead by example. This will be the first time that he will be heading to the polls to cast his vote for a presidential election. This is definitely a chance in the right direction!

via. AllHipHop

For the first time, ever, the Hip-Hop OG is casting a ballot in this year’s election. Why is this November different for Snoop?

“For many years, it had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote because you had a criminal record,” Snoop Dogg said. “Everybody know I’m a front-liner. I ain’t gonna tell you to do something I didn’t do.”

Additionally, Snoop has always been extremely vocal about President Trump and his lack of leadership and qualifications.

“Ain’t no f##kin’ way in the world y’all can vote for Donald Trump when he come back up again. If y’all do vote for him, y’all some stupid mothaf##kas,” Snoop boldly stated in an interview with Rolling Stone last year.

Read More: https://allhiphop.com/news/snoop-dogg-will-be-a-first-time-voter-this-november-29HJJy2XJk-Dzf1wt56baw

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: