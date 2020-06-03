CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Study: Couples Should Wear Masks During Sex!

Kissing goodbye

Source: Bruce Laurance / Getty

Should couples wear masks during sex? Is the corona virus passed through sex? That’s what researchers are saying, they also added that you should avoid kissing too.

 

Couple kissing in bed

Source: Brooke Fasani Auchincloss / Getty

According to the Mirror.co.uk, researchers from Harvard University who studied the risks of passing corona virus through sex now say that couples should wear mask during intercourse. They advised couples to also avoid kissing and to take a shower before and after they get it on. Wow!

New York's Gay Pride Parade Celebrates Passage Of Same-Sex Marriage Law

Source: Mario Tama / Getty

In the study, Harvard researchers ranked different sexual scenarios, based on how likely you are to catch corona virus during them. If abstinence and masturbation are your thing then your in luck because they both ranked very low, while sex with people within a household, and sex with people from other households were ranked as ‘high risk’ activities.

The study comes shortly after an expert claimed that recovered corona virus patients should avoid sex for 30 days.

Will this change your stance on sex during the pandemic? For more information, click here.

Study: Couples Should Wear Masks During Sex!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Drake Donates $100K To National Bail Out Program…
 1 hour ago
06.03.20
Jay-Z & Team Roc Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper…
 2 hours ago
06.03.20
Spike Lee Releases Powerful Video Juxtaposing ‘Do The…
 2 hours ago
06.03.20
How to Support the Movement for #BlackLivesMatter?
 2 hours ago
06.03.20
Photos
Close