Chloe X Halle Postpone Album Release

“Do It” singers Chloe X Halle are pushing the release of their new project “Ungodly Hour”.
The ladies took to Instagram to make the announcement and to let fans know they have been deeply hurt by the treatment of black people.
“Ungodly Hour” will drop next Friday, June 12th.
