Chloe x Halle Break Down The ‘Ungodly Hour,’ ‘Grownish,’ Quarantine Faves & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Chloe x Halle, Young Jas considers them to be her sisters so it was like a full-blown reunion over Instagram (and the Houston BMW Studios)! The pair detail what has life been like for them under quarantine (0:37), if vegan life has helped them with their lifestyle (2:14), their excitement with the video for “Do It” (3:48), the significance of their Ungodly Hour album title (5:57), if they’ve ever had wild DMs (7:52), how Halle is tight-lipped about The Little Mermaid (9:00), their favorite Disney movie (9:28), their favorite scenes from season 3 of Grown’ish (10:00), how they couldn’t do what Zoey did in being friends with their exes (12:30), their favorite shows out right now (14:00) and more!

Watch the full interview below.

