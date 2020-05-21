CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

OHIO: Prayer Vigil Held For Missing Ohio Teen Maddie Bell

A Community comes together after teen Madison Bell goes missing… Let us continue to pray that this teen returns home safely.

Via FOX19

Bell, 18, who goes by ‘Maddie,’ left her house in Greenfield on Sunday and did not return. As she left her house, Maddie’s mother says she told her she was going to a tanning appointment. Her boyfriend told FOX19 NOW Tuesday he was there as well. Investigators say they found her car abandoned in a church parking lot with her keys and cell phone left inside later that day.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

OHIO: Prayer Vigil Held For Missing Ohio Teen Maddie Bell  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Twitter Reflects On The Year Rona Ruined With…
 21 hours ago
05.21.20
Tory Lanez “Temperature Rising,” Machine Gun Kelly “Bloody…
 21 hours ago
05.21.20
10 items
Beenie Man & Bounty Killer To Clash In…
 22 hours ago
05.21.20
HHW Gaming: RoboCop & The Terminator Practice Their…
 1 day ago
05.21.20
Photos
Close