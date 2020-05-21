A Community comes together after teen Madison Bell goes missing… Let us continue to pray that this teen returns home safely.

Bell, 18, who goes by ‘Maddie,’ left her house in Greenfield on Sunday and did not return. As she left her house, Maddie’s mother says she told her she was going to a tanning appointment. Her boyfriend told FOX19 NOW Tuesday he was there as well. Investigators say they found her car abandoned in a church parking lot with her keys and cell phone left inside later that day.

OHIO: Prayer Vigil Held For Missing Ohio Teen Maddie Bell was originally published on rnbcincy.com

