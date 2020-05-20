The dream match nerds have always imagined between Hollywood’s most famous cyborgs is a reality once again in Mortal Kombat 11.

Today (May.20), WB Games and NetherRealm Studios dropped two new trailers featuring the Kombat Pack 1’s T-800 Terminator and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath’s new kombatant RoboCop facing off against each other. In each video, both characters showcase what a match between the two cyborgs will look like by showcasing each character’s combos, x-ray attacks, special moves, and, of course, fatalities.

Now, this wasn’t the first time the two titular characters have faced off against each other. They battled each other in the 1992 Dark Horse comic book crossover event RoboCop vs. Terminator written by Frank Miller. It was eventually turned into a video game and released on SNES, Sega Genesis, Game Gear, and Gameboy in 1994. The Genesis version of the game was beloved among fans and was awarded the Bloodiest Game of 1993 by Electronic Gaming Monthly.

Fast forward to 2020, thanks to Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath we will now get to witness the one on one battle we wished we could see on the big screen. Flanked by his pet ED-209, RoboCop states before his fight, “haven’t we done this before?” a clear shoutout to RoboCop vs. Terminator comic and game. The Terminator, which sadly doesn’t use Arnold Schwarzenegger’s voice, responding, “I have no record of a previous encounter.” Robo, who is voiced by actor Peter Weller closes out the dialogue “we have met, I am sure of it.”

After its all said and done its time for Kombat. Again both characters get their time to shine in both trailers. You can peep them both and get ready for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath on May 26.

—

Photo: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games

HHW Gaming: RoboCop & The Terminator Practice Their Fatalities On Each Other In New Trailers was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: