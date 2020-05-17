CLOSE
Tony Lelo of The Hamiltones Breaks Down Quarantine Life, Performing And More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Tony Lelo of The Hamiltones

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

Among the many performers who’ve had life a little disrupted thanks to the pandemic are The Hamiltones! One of the world-renowned vocalists Tony Lelo checks in with KG Smooth and details life under quarantine (1:29), how he grew from being part of gospel music (5:49), his thoughts on The Clark Sisters movie (7:19), parenting during quarantine (9:45), his five favorite R&B slow jams (11:18) and more!

Tony Lelo of The Hamiltones Breaks Down Quarantine Life, Performing And More! [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

