French Montana Doubles Down On Why He Can Battle Kendrick Lamar, Talks His Upbringing + More

05.07.20
If you saw over the last few weeks French Montana has caught major slack for saying that he could hold his own in a battle against Kendrick Lamar. The “Pop That” rapper joined the Quick SIlva Show With Dominique Da Diva to double down on the controversy and express why he said what he said. The rapper also talked about coming up in an industry after growing up in Africa and coming to the United States and turning his dream to a reality. French also talked about his recent health scare at the top of the year and what took place. To see the full interview look at the interview below:

[caption id="attachment_3996496" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kris Connor / Getty[/caption] It’s one thing to be confident, it’s another to be blissfully ignorant of the success of one of your comrades. French Montana, trending on Twitter, for suggesting a hit-for-hit battle between himself and the Millennial West Coast G.O.A.T, Kendrick Lamar. Remember you can always take 92Q with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app. https://twitter.com/FrencHMonTanA/status/1252791704954028032?s=20 Hip-hop heads, stepping in to quickly put him in his place, prompting him to tweet the following below. See Also: No Bow Wow Slander Tolerated As Twitter Debates Hypothetical Verzuz Battle With Romeo Miller https://twitter.com/FrencHMonTanA/status/1252794952423268355?s=20 All of this, happening while French has beef brewing with Young Thug of all people. It looks like Frenchy needs to check his priorities. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join! Check out some of the funniest reactions to his request after the jump.

