Sleep is a beautiful thing! When that dreaded alarm goes off, many of us have a hard time getting out of bed in the morning. If you find it hard to get out of bed you’re not alone. New data shows the average person takes a whole 24 minutes to actually get out of bed to start the day after two alarms and hitting snooze twice.

According to FoxNews, a poll of 2,000 U.S. adults finds that 49 % say they get a late start because they’re just too comfortable in their beds. Just under 25% say they still use an old-school alarm clock, and the data shows the average person takes 24 minutes to actually get out of bed after two alarms and hitting snooze twice.

The top reasons? Well, people are staying up too late watching TV, a negative event in their personal lives and stress levels, and lastly, they’re not well rested because an uncomfortable mattress. 60% say waking up is easier when they have exciting plans for the day.

Experts recommends establishing a morning routine that you can complete every day no matter what.

For more details, click here.

Average American Takes This Long to Get Outta Bed in the A.M……. was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: