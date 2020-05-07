Michigan Governor Earns An Invite To The Cookout; Here’s Why

If you know anything about Detroit then you know they are known for producing some the best entertainers, 8 Mile, Coney Island (the restaurant), and “Buffs.” For those not familiar with “Buffs,” they glasses made by fashion and jewelry design house, Cartier. The glasses signify status and wealth and have been seen on the faces of many rappers and entertainers from the city.

In Detroit, it has become a popular trend for people to photoshop a pair of “buffs”–also known as white sticks– onto the picture of someone they respect or that has done something great in the city. In the past, people like Aretha Franklin and NBA player Andre Drummond have gained the honor. Now, Michigan’s Governor, Gretchen Whitmer has earned herself a pair.

Detroit parody rapper, Gmac Cash wrote the song, “Big Gretch,” praising Whitmer for her response to the coronavirus. He also defends the governor against her critics and protesters of her stay-at-home policies. Whitmer loved the song and let the rapper know she would be coming to the “cookout” on Twitter.

After the song went viral, Cash took it a step further by setting up a GoFundMe account to give Whitmer the real sign of Detroit respect. Within one day, the page earned $2,950 to go towards a pair of Buffs. Cash took the earnings to infamous Detroit jeweler, Hutch’s Jewelry, to purchase a pair of Cartier C Décor marbled white Buffalo horn sunglasses valued at over $2,500.

Unfortunately, Cash later found out that the Governor can’t accept gifts over $50. He took to Twitter to let fellow Detroiters know that he would be donating the money to a local community organization.

