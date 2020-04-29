Hey Class of 2020! Here’s some exciting news for you. Celebs like Oprah Winfrey and Lil Nas X are getting together to hold a virtual commencement ceremony just for you.

Graduation ceremonies across the country are getting canceled or postponed so celebs are stepping in to make the Class of 2020 feel special through virtual ceremonies. According to Billboard, Facebook and Instagram are hosting a ceremony featuring none other than Oprah Winfrey as commencement speaker. Winfrey is being joined by Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles and others, who will share words of wisdom with grads, and Miley Cyrus has signed on to perform “The Climb.”. #Graduation2020: will be live streamed May 15th on Facebook Watch.

2020 Grads: Oprah, Lil Nas X Doing a Virtual Graduation Ceremony was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 21 hours ago

