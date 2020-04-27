While the federal government and our elected officials continue to drag their feet to help renters with a solution to paying off their monthly rent amidst the quarantine lockdown, Top Dawg Entertainment’s founder, Anthony Tiffith has taken it upon himself to lend a helping hand to those fearing eviction due to that problem.

NBC Los Angeles is reporting that the TDE founder will be donating $86,000 to front the bill for 311 senior citizen residents of his own former home of Nickerson Gardens, Jordan Downs, and Imperial Courts. Props!

HACLA President and CEO Doug Guthrie was grateful for Anthony’s heartfelt contribution as he says it was absolute help “some of our population’s most vulnerable and at-risk residents.”

“Senior citizens are a group that are often overlooked,” he said.

“This gesture is not just about philanthropy but humanity overall, and it’s just the kind of good news our city needs right now.”

Seeing how the coronavirus is ripping through the Black community with little to no help from this ass-backwards Donald Trump administration, Tiffith felt the moral responsibility to step up and do his part.

“This is where I grew up,” said Tiffith, whose label issues the work of multiple Grammy Award winner Kendrick Lamar. “These are my people and I wanted to show the seniors that we’re in this together. They’re not alone.”

Tiffith is the latest celebrity to use his position to help those most at risk as Master P and Tyler Perry have done their part to ensure that our senior citizens get the help they very much need and deserve.

Use this current pandemic as a reminder that every vote matters because if it didn’t then you wouldn’t be seeing such a concerted effort to suppress the Black and Brown vote across the board. Do your part and help make change come November.

TDE Founder Anthony Tiffith Donates Rent Money To Senior Citizens In Watts Public Housing was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted 23 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: