Maybe the key to a solid relationship has always been spending time apart! Ella Mae just had us singing about being boo’d up, now look what’s happening. According to a new survey, one in eight people who are currently locked down with their partner say it’s causing them to have some DOUBTS about the relationship.

According to TheIndependent.UK, that number jumps to one in five people when you just look at 25-to-34-year-olds. The survey also found that 27% of people are currently finding their significant other super ANNOYING. Divorce lawyers are seeing a spike in calls of people inquiring just how to end their marriages or what the consequences would be financially if they decided to call it quits in the near future.

It’s a stressful time and being in each others face, 24 hours a day, for weeks on end, isn’t easy for anyone. Even if you like each other a lot. Hang in there, be kind to each other and have some patience. You can make it through this.

For more info, click here.

1 in 8 People in Lockdown Having Relationship Doubts was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: