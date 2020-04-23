Wiz Khalifa Shares His 4/20 Celebration, Talks ‘Something New’ Challenge + More

The Kush King Wiz Khalifa stopped rolling to talk to the Quick Silva Show With Dominique Da Diva. He started off making it clear that he had no specific plans for 4/20 because that’s every day to him. Wiz also talked about being able to have over a decade long career in rap but not having any hip hop beefs. In his words…”Nobody has a problem with the weed man.” The black and yellow rapper also WON think Quick to see the full interview watch below:

Written By: QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva Posted 9 hours ago

