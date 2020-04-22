The one and only Grammy award winning member of Destiny’s Child, Kelly Rowland checked into the Quick Silva Show to talk dish on EVERYTHING we wanted to know. The “Motivation” singer dished on her latest online venture “Coffee with Kelly” and how sexual the concept is. Kelly talks about after the initial shock of her being candid everyone has a sexual nature. The former Destiny’s Child member also talked about her latest single “Coffee” and how she really took time to be the most candid she’s ever been with any body of music that she’s ever created. If you want the full scoop watch the video below to hear from the legendary Kelly Rowland:

Kelly Rowland Dishes about ‘Coffee With Kelly’ & Gets Unfiltered About Her Single was originally published on kysdc.com

Written By: QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva Posted 17 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: