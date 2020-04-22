Kelly Rowland Dishes about ‘Coffee With Kelly’ & Gets Unfiltered About Her Single

Music
| 04.22.20
Dismiss
The one and only Grammy award winning member of Destiny’s Child, Kelly Rowland checked into the Quick Silva Show to talk dish on EVERYTHING we wanted to know. The “Motivation” singer dished on her latest online venture “Coffee with Kelly” and how sexual the concept is. Kelly talks about after the initial shock of her being candid everyone has a sexual nature. The former Destiny’s Child member also talked about her latest single “Coffee” and how she really took time to be the most candid she’s ever been with any body of music that she’s ever created.  If you want the full scoop watch the video below to hear from the legendary Kelly Rowland:

Kelly Rowland Dishes about ‘Coffee With Kelly’ & Gets Unfiltered About Her Single  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
#BlackInkCrew: Ceaser & Teddy Are BIG MAD When…
 15 hours ago
04.23.20
This Curly Haired Cutie Is The Mother Of…
 16 hours ago
04.22.20
EA Allowing Gamers To Play ‘Madden NFL 20’…
 16 hours ago
04.23.20
LOL: Philadelphia Eagles Player Trolls Tom Brady &…
 20 hours ago
04.22.20
Photos
Close