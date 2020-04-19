How To Watch Michael Jordan’s Documentary, ‘The Last Dance’

The highly anticipated 10 part documentary called the “The Last Dance” has been pushed up early due to the pandemic, giving audiences something to be occupied with. The documentary gives a in depth look at the greatest NBA player, Michael Jordan, during his run with the Chicago Bulls. 2 episodes will air each week starting today.

“The series will feature never-before-seen footage, as well as interviews with more than 100 people close to the team.”

All 10 episodes will air on ESPN and the ESPN App in the U.S. and can be streamed outside the U.S. on Netflix.