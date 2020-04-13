Man Claiming to have COVID-19 Spits in Ohio Bus Driver’s Face

This has to be a persons worst nightmare. A man claiming to be infected with the COVID-19 spits in the face of a COTA bus driver.

According to NBC4i.com, the Columbus Police Department says Walter Caldwell, of Bryden Road, Columbus, has been charged with assault and misconduct involving public transportation system. The 44 yr old has been charged after allegedly spitting into a Central Ohio Transit Authority bus driver’s face after claiming to be infected with COVID-19 coronavirus. He was reportedly intoxicated and shouting at the driver when he was asked to leave the bus. He then claimed that he had the coronavirus and spat directly into the face of the bus driver. Caldwell was detained and charged by police.

The driver was immediately placed in a 14 day quarantine. COTA had previously mandated that starting Wednesday, April 15, all riders will be required to wear some type of mask or face covering in order to board any COTA bus.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 23 hours ago

