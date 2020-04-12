CLOSE
Survey: 22% Of Ohians Are Drinking While Working From Home

Some people are switching from having a cup of caffeine for a cup of liquor while working from home, according to a recent survey.

Alcohol.org had 3,000 workers take a survey on whether they drink while working from home. Here are some of the results:

  • Hawaiians are more likely to drink during work hours with 67% of workers admitting to drinking.
  • Arkansas was the least likely with only 8% admitting to drinking while working.
  • 22% of Ohioans admit to drinking while working
  • 33% of Michiganders admit to working and drinking
  • Indiana and Kentucky have 26% of their work-from-home employees drinking
  • Most workers prefer beer

Are you taking some sips of liquor while you work-from-home? Take our poll below!

The last few weeks across the world have been a whirlwind due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Information seems to be coming at us at a pace never seen before. As such, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding daily briefings at 2pm along with other government officials and agencies across the nation. To help you filter through hours of press conferences and releases, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about your essential and non-essential services and community whereabouts during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Note: Ohio residents are still under the stay-at-home-order as schools, parks, libraries, and other public places remain closed. The order is set to expire on Monday but it’s expected that Governor DeWine will be extending it soon. Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio’s Stay Home Order OHIO: First Positive COVID-19 Test at Ohio Prison Coronavirus Ohio: Are You an Essential Employee?

Survey: 22% Of Ohians Are Drinking While Working From Home  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

