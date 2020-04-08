CLOSE
Coronavirus
Governor DeWine Moves to Release More Prisoners to Stop Coronavirus Spread

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is asking that 169 Ohio inmates be released from prison to stop the spread of Coronavirus behind bars.

According to WCPO, the governor says non-violent offenders on this list include 141 minimum security inmates who are within three months of completing their sentences, and 26 inmates over the age of 60 who are suffering from preexisting conditions.

None of the proposed inmates have serious prison violations or have been denied release in the past.

Governor DeWine Moves to Release More Prisoners to Stop Coronavirus Spread  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Photos
