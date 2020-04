A man was shot in Mt Airy was rushed to the hospital… No further details have been released yet.

Via WKRC

It happened around 3 a.m. on Chesterfield Court off Shadymist Lane.

Officers on the scene found a man who had been shot.

Cincinnati: Shooting In Mt Airy! was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 11 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: