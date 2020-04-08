Bye, Bernie: 15 Photos Of Joe Biden Looking Presidential AF

There’s been lots of controversy this year surrounding Joe Biden and his run for President in the 2020 election. Back in 2015, the then Vice President assured us that he will not be seeking the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination. He once stated in a news conference,

“Mr. President, thank you for lending me the Rose Garden for a minute. As my family and I have worked through the grieving process, I’ve said all along that it may very well be that that process closes the window on a campaign for president. I have concluded that it has closed.”

But my oh my how things have changed in a matter of four years. After watching the country essentially turn to crap thanks to a Head Of State who has no clue what he’s doing, Biden claimed that he decided to step up to help truly make America greater than it was before. Remember when he shaded Trump after announcing his run for 2020 Presidential election?

“He said there were quote some very fine people on both sides. With those words, the President of the United States assigned a moral equivalence between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it. And in that moment, I knew the threat to this nation was unlike any I had ever seen in my lifetime.”

Biden added that the 2020 race is a “battle for the soul of this nation.”

“The core values of this nation, our standing in the world, our very democracy, everything that has made America, America, is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States.”

Most millennials were siding with Bernie Sanders this election, but after the Brooklyn born Senator announced his resignation from the 2020 campaign race, he pretty much advised his supporters to back Joe Biden.

Today I am suspending my campaign. But while the campaign ends, the struggle for justice continues on. https://t.co/MYc7kt2b16 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 8, 2020

Many of us don’t agree with Joe and his ideas when it comes to millennials and the African American community — but unless we want a repeat of the last four years, this may be our last hope of change. In case you were wondering if he’s Presidential enough, take a look at some of these regal flicks:

