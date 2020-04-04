CLOSE
Cincinnati: Church Goer Claims “The Blood of Jesus” Protects Her from Coronoavirus

Cincinnati:  Solid Rock Church of Cincinnati has been in the news lately for continuing to hold church service after Governor Mike DeWine issued a stay at home order in effect until May 1st for the entire state due to the Coronovrius pandemic.  Although the stay at home mandate doesn’t include churches, many churches across the state have closed their doors to keep congregations safe from the virus.

But Sold Rock Church, located in Monroe near Cincinnati, has continued to hold services despite concerns for area residents.  Monroe’s Mayor Jason Frentzel even wrote a letter to Pastors Darlene Bishop and Lawrence Bishop II expressing concern.  “While I understand that you have the right to assemble, I also understand the community’s concerns with having such a large gathering coming together in this current environment,” Frentzel wrote. “I implore you to please reconsider your choice to continue to offer in-person services to your worshipers.”

Sold Rock Church was recently featured on CNN after taping members hugging outside and not social distancing before attending service.  CNN even interviewed church members who stated that “I’m covered in Jesus’ blood, I got to the grocery store every day, they could get me sick but I’m not because I’m covered in Jesus’s blood.”  See the interview below

