Wellness Week: Ways To Avoid Loneliness While Social Distancing

Self-isolating can be hard on anyone and with the timeline being very rocky, you have to find ways to cope with feeling alone. It’s a good idea to figure out how to create a healthy wellness schedule to avoid loneliness. There are many to feel close to others instead of spending your time scrolling aimlessly on social media. Avoiding quarantine cabin fever is at the top of the list so here are some ways to make it more tolerable:

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Create a community.

Whether it’s a text group chat, a virtual book club, or a closed FaceBook group, creating a social community is really important when social distancing because it gets the conversation going. With groups, you can create discussions other than coronavirus, you can play games, or anything else that you think will get the group excited to communicate. Just gather up some friends, set a date, and really get excited to chat.

Host a Netflix Party.

What can make you feel closer to someone more than doing the same thing at the same time? Host a movie night or binge-watch a show with your friends using the latest Netflix Party feature. This new extension has to be added on your laptop using Google Chrome and has a chatroom for you and friends to communicate while simultaneously watching a movie. If you aren’t that internet savvy, simply binge watch a show at the same time with someone via text or on the phone.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Set video chat dates.

It’s the perfect time to finally have that family reunion with all this time on our hands! Whether it’s FaceTime, Zoom, or Facebook video chat, set aside time in your schedule to talk to one person a day. You can have venting sessions, have a cooking date, or incorporate the Netflix party. Texting and voice calls may not be enough to fill the void of being in-person but video chats always do the trick.

Though this may be a time of unpredictability, you can make peace with yourself and create some fun activities that you would do outside the house, inside the house. It may take a little effort but the end result is priceless.

Let us know how you plan your next date and stay safe!

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Wellness Week: Ways To Avoid Loneliness While Social Distancing was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com