A Cincinnati Police officer who works in district 3 in Westwood has tested positive for the Coronvirus.
The Officer is resting and feels good according to CPD Chief Elliot Issac. CPD will continue to make runs and decontaminate district 3 headquarters while investigating who the infected officer has been in contact with.
Our prayers for a full recovery to the officer.
Cincinnati Police Officer in District 3 is the latest confirmed Covid-19 patient was originally published on rnbcincy.com