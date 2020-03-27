Cincinnati: Fake Facebook Page Says CPS Is Closed For The Rest Of The Year

I can’t believe that someone would make a fake Facebook page claiming that City Council has voted to close CPS schools for the rest of the year. They want you to know that it is A FAKE page!

Via FOX19

The post has almost 500 comments and over 1,300 shares. Factually, CPS is currently closed until April 6 due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. But the Facebook page in question is fake, and its post is inaccurate, according to the City of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Public Schools.

A post on the city’s real Thursday evening reads: “Please be aware there is a Facebook account posing as a page for Cincinnati City Council. Do not share any content from this page. This page does not represent the City Council nor the City of Cincinnati. “If you notice a post from this page that appears to have fake or misleading information, report it to Facebook.

