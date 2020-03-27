So, how have you been passing the time while you are social distancing? People who aren’t coupled up and living with a partner are likely having a lot of time alone and as a result the sales of sex toys are up.

According to Mashable, Sex toy site Adam & Eve, which claims to be the number one adult toy superstore, reports seeing a sales spike of over 30% each day for the past week (over 2019 numbers.) Some top-sellers include the Satisfyer Pro 2 vibrator, Adam & Eve’s g-spot vibrator, and Adam & Eve’s rabbit vibrator.

The spike might not be coming from just singles, either. One of the site’s other top sellers right now are couple rings. It seems everyone has more time on their hands now, including couples quarantining together—so more people are looking to spice things up.

Adam & Eve’s resident sex therapist, Dr. Jenni Skyler gave Mashable three tips for couples during this time: make a short term list of goals; enlist a daily check-in; and to actually have sex.

Read more here.

Social Distancing Has Sex Toy Sales Skyrocketing! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: