Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Request For Early Released Due To COVID-19 Denied

The judge enforces the rapper to finished his 2-year sentence in prison.

Tekashi69 on Angie Martinez

Source: Power 105 / Power 105

Tekashi 6ix9ine tried but failed getting out of prison early using the coronavirus as his reasoning.

According to NY Daily News, Manhattan Federal Judge Paul Engelmayer said he was sympathetic that the “GUMMO” rapper has asthma, which can be dangerous if he was to contract COVID-19. However, it didn’t meet the requirement for an early release.

At the time of sentencing, however, the Court did not know and could not have known that the final four months of Mr. Hernandez’s sentence would be served at a time of a worldwide pandemic to which persons with asthma, like Mr. Hernandez, have heightened vulnerability,” Engelmayer wrote in his 3-page response.

Had the Court known that sentencing Mr. Hernandez to serve the final four months of his term in a federal prison would have exposed him to a heightened health risk, the Court would have directed that these four months be served instead in home confinement.

Tekashi reportedly was suffering from shortness of breath. He is expected to complete his sentencing July 31.

Source: NY Daily News

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Request For Early Released Due To COVID-19 Denied  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

