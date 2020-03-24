Ari Lennox Joins K Camp, 6lack and Tink In New “Black Men Don’t Cheat” Song

We all remember Lil’ Duval’s song last summer called “Black Men Don’t Cheat”. This continued the flame and narrative that Black Men would never ever cheat on their significant other and if it so happened to happen, then clearly that was a Black Boy, not a Man… right…

The 2020 “Black Men Don’t Cheat” version has a soulful vibe and comes from a different perspective.

K Camp, whose given us hits like Cut Her Off and Comfortable, has teamed up with Ari Lennox, 6lack and Tink to bring a new vibe to the “Black Men Don’t Cheat’ saying. Ari kicks off the song with her soulful voice singing “Yeah n****, I’m cheatin’ on you! So don’t you call me…”

How’s that for a scenario twist! Listen to the full song below…

Written By: BreAnna Holmes Posted 19 hours ago

