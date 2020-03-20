CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Frisch’s now selling milk, toilet paper and more

Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants are expanding their menu to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can now get milk, sugar, toilet paper (YES, we’re serious), and a lot more.

“Frisch’s Big Boy is here for you in these challenging times,” Frisch’s Big Boy President & CEO Jason Vaughn said.

These items will be available to buy online, through the drive-thru, carryout, and delivery:

  • Half gallons of milk and chocolate milk
  • Bread (white, rye, whole wheat, 12 grain, buns)
  • 12-count dinner rolls
  • Softshell tortillas
  • Five-pound bags of sugar
  • Single-serve cereals (Cheerios, Lucky Charms, Cocoa Puffs)
  • Produce (celery stalks, tomatoes, broccoli, red onions)
  • 20-ounce Frisch’s Big Boy ketchup
  • 20-ounce French’s Classic yellow mustard
  • Four-pound containers of Frisch’s Big Boy tuna salad
  • Two-liter bottles of select Coca-Cola products
  • 20-ounce bottles of Dasani Purified Water and Coca-Cola products
  • Single rolls of bathroom tissue, limit four per order

Big Boy says items will vary by location and these offers will only be available for a limited time.

(Source)

Frisch’s now selling milk, toilet paper and more  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
15 items
The Weeknd Drops ‘After Hours’ LP Just In…
 13 hours ago
03.20.20
Duke Deuce ft. Lil Yachty & Turnt Lil…
 1 day ago
03.20.20
12 items
Gamestop Tells Workers To Come In Even If…
 1 day ago
03.20.20
20 items
Coronavirus Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To…
 1 day ago
03.20.20
Photos
Close